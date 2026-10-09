Filmmaker Bassam Tariq explores grief, faith and family in ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’

Acclaimed director Bassam Tariq sits down with Brandon Pope and Tia Ewing for Good Day Chicago to talk about his new film, "Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother."

In the film, Mahershala Ali plays Latif, a devout Muslim, a father of three and a murderous bounty hunter.

When his wife dies suddenly, the structure he’s built his life around falls apart. As he ventures across Houston for breast milk for his newborn and balances providing for his children, his old life puts him on a collision course with a dangerous religious leader.

It all sets up a rollercoaster of grief, trauma, vengeance and spiritual reclamation.