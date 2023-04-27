Expand / Collapse search

Final public forum held to discuss search for Chicago's new top cop

The search for a new top cop in Chicago took center stage Thursday night.

A fourth gathering was held at Kennedy-King College to get public input. The application period closes on May 7.

While residents have voiced a variety of concerns, one message has remained consistent: the next Chicago police superintendent should come from within the department.

However, the commission tasked with selecting three candidates announced this week that a consulting firm has been hired to lead a nationwide search.

The commission has until July 14 to forward the names of the three finalists to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who will make a final decision before sending his pick to the full City Council for approval.

Thursday was the final public forum in the search for a new superintendent. 