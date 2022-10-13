Find out what's happening this weekend in Chicago

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Whether you're looking for family fun, a night out or some cultural immersion, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in Chicagoland.

Morton Arboretum Glass Pumpkin Patch

The 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The Arboretum will host the event from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and it will take place on West Lawn of the grounds. The multi-day event will feature a Glass Pumpkin Exhibition, a Glass Pumpkin sale and Glass-blowing demonstrations.

Open House Chicago

Get a behind the scenes look at some historical Chicago architecture with Open House Chicago this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday the free public festival lets you explore culturally significant sites across the city with a self-guided tour.

Use the Chicago Architecture Center app to see the map and full description of the featured locations.

Craft Beer Event - Cold Brews

Head out to the northern suburbs for a Craft Beer Event. The Morton Grave Park District is hosting Cold Brews on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the American Legion Civic Center.

Sample beers from local breweries. There are just a few spots open. Ticket are available here until Friday at noon.

Lizzo – The Special Tour comes to Chicago

Tickets are on sale for Lizzo's upcoming performance at United Center Sunday.

The award-winning artist is fresh off the release of her single "About Damn Time." Now, the Midwest native is continuing the launch of her new era with The Special Tour. Chicago's concert will feature Atalanta rapper Latto.

Stand-up Comedy: Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour

Chris Rock is making a four-day stop in Chicago during his Ego death World Tour.

The stand-up comedian will be at the Chicago Theatre Thursday night through Sunday.

Connect South Shore Festival

Check out the two-day arts festival coming to South Shore this weekend.

Connect South Shore will consist of culturally rich activities including, live art, entertainment, vendors and this year's big attraction - an outdoor skating rink.

Head to 7001-7037 South Jeffery Boulevard Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Boo! at the Zoo is back

Celebrate this Halloween season at the Brookfield Zoo. Gather your ghoulfriends, little ghosts, and goblins for this fun-filled family event.

Check out the creatures, creepy crawlers, and more in your costumes at the Halloween-themed event that's perfect for family photo ops.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Wicked"

The Broadway musical Wicked has showings all weekend at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The musical, based on a 1995 Gregory Maguire novel, shows the backstory of "The Wizard of Oz" and how the witch got her "wicked" label. The Broadway smash will play through Dec. 4.