Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage

A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage.

St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane.

The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, officials said.

The home is uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.