Fire breaks out in Englewood restaurant, laundromat

article

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a commercial building Wednesday in Englewood.

Firefighters responded to fire about 1 p.m. at a restaurant and a laundromat in the 700 of West 61st Street where a caught on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters opened four water lines and attacked the fire defensively, fire officials said. No one was injured.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman was unable to provide further details.