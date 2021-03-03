Fire breaks out in Englewood restaurant, laundromat
article
CHICAGO - No one was injured after a fire broke out at a commercial building Wednesday in Englewood.
Firefighters responded to fire about 1 p.m. at a restaurant and a laundromat in the 700 of West 61st Street where a caught on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Firefighters opened four water lines and attacked the fire defensively, fire officials said. No one was injured.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesman was unable to provide further details.