Fire breaks out at NW Side school overnight

A fire started at a Chicago school overnight in the Portage Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire began around 1 a.m. on the third floor of Chicago Academy High School, located at 3400 N. Austin Ave., according to police.

Chicago firefighters extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported, per CPD. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

No further information was provided.