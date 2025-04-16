Extra-alarm fire shuts down CTA Green Line trains on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A two-alarm fire near the CTA Green Line tracks in Austin halted train service early Wednesday. The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. at a manufacturing facility on Lake Street, prompting officials to suspend service between Conservatory and Harlem/Lake. Shuttle buses are running in the affected area, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Service on the CTA's Green Line was halted for several hours as crews battled an extra-alarm fire near the tracks on Chicago's West Side.

West Side fire

What we know:

Train service was shut down from roughly 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. between Conservatory and Harlem/Lake due to a two-alarm fire at 5045 W. Lake St., according to the CTA and the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at what appears to be a manufacturing facility in the Austin neighborhood .Roughly 125 CFD personnel responded to the scene.

Two men were working inside at the time of the fire. They told fire investigators they smelled smoke and saw it rising on the second floor. When they saw flames, they ran out, tearing their clothes while climbing a fence. The fire department positioned hoses on every side of the fire. They used a drone to get aerial views to detect hot spots.

Two nearby residents on Fulton Street was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Stephen Cox arrived to work at Topiarius Landscaping across the street and saw the flames shooting 20 feet high from the windows. He said his workers and deliveries could not get through.

The blaze seemed to grow, even as firefighters aimed eight hoses of water at it from the ground, ladder trucks and the rooftop of a building next door. The greatest challenge was the CTA train tracks, perilously close.

"One of the biggest concerns of shutting down the CTA was the smoke. We all know Chicago is known as being a windy city. At the height of the fire we had a lot of smoke and we didn't want the smoke to shift and then you're talking about visibility and smoke possibly filling up our train cars," CFD District Chief Shun T. Haynes said.

The fire was struck out around 7:15 a.m. but companies remained in place to address lingering hot spots, according to Haynes.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

