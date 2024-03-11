Expand / Collapse search

Fire erupts on CTA train tracks on North Side; service temporarily suspended

Published 
Updated 4:47PM
A fire on CTA train tracks stopped Purple and Red lines Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO - A fire erupted on CTA train tracks on Chicago's North Side Monday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) said the track tires were on fire, but no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished.

According to the CTA, Red Line service was temporarily suspended between Howard and Belmont around 2:45 p.m. 

Shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Howard and Belmont. Trains are operating between 95th and Belmont stations.

CTA customers are advised to consider service alternatives.
 