Fire erupts at Albany Park church; third fire in the neighborhood this week

A fire erupted in a church on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 4500 N. Spalding around 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire, and have not yet released information on the cause of the fire.

Fire at church in Albany Park | Credit: CFD

Two other fires have occurred blocks away within the last week. On Monday, popular brewery Twisted Hippo was destroyed and an apartment building was gutted in a massive fire in the 4300 block of North Richmond.

Another fire broke out Tuesday in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue, injuring a firefighter.

Langford said it was too early to say if the fires were connected. Unsafe conditions at the fire on Richmond have kept investigators from examining the site, Langford said Tuesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.