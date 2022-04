article

A person was injured after a fire erupted Saturday morning in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

The fire is located at 5000 N. Clark Street.

One person was transported to the hospital in fair condition, Chicago Fire said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Chicago Fire said crews were working to fully extinguish the fire.

UPTOWN FIRE | CFD

UPTOWN FIRE | CFD

Advertisement