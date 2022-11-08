Extra-alarm fire spreads to three homes in Logan Square

Firefighters are battling an extra-alarm blaze that spread to at least three homes Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The blazes broke out around 5 a.m. and spread to three homes in the 2400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Washtenaw Avenue has been closed between Fullerton Avenue and Logan Boulevard as crews try to put out the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.