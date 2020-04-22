Fire rips through Lisle condo building, injuring 1

article

A person suffered minor injuries Tuesday night in a fire that tore through a Lisle condominium building in the west suburbs.

Fire crews were called about 9 p.m. for heavy fire and smoke coming from a five-story building in the 4700 block of St. Joseph Creek Road, the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District said in a statement.

The fire was put out in a half hour and was limited to the unit it started in, according to the release. One person from that unit was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Smoke and water damage made three other units uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.