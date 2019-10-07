Fire under Lake Shore Drive bridge burns for over an hour, disrupting traffic

article

Firefighters were working for hours Monday to put out a burning wooden piling near a construction site at the base of the Lake Shore Drive bridge at the Chicago River.

Fire crews responded about 10:45 a.m. to a fire at a construction site on a pier next to a pillar at the base of the Lake Shore Drive bridge, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

By 12:30 p.m., crews were still working to put out the fire, which Merritt said had reignited after crews initially extinguished it.

Merritt said a construction blowtorch set the piling on fire, and the fire continued to rage until a fire department boat arrived and began to douse down the piling.

Fire crews worked a blaze at the base of Lake Shore Drive Oct. 7, 2019, on the Chicago River. | Chicago Fire Dept.

Chicago police said they were called to the the scene for traffic control on Lake Shore Drive, which was briefly shut down. The road was opened again to vehicle traffic, but the pedestrian and bike paths between Monroe and Illinois remained shut down at 2 p.m., police said.

In a tweet, the fire department explained the fire was limited to a “dolphin,” a piling that protects the bridge. Contractors were doing repair work on the bridge when the piling was ignited, the department said.

Advertisement

No contractors of fire fighters have been injured in the fire, and there was no damage to the bridge, the department said.