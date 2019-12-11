Fired temp worker arrested after threatening to shoot security guard at Batavia workplace, police say

A recently fired temporary employee was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot a security guard at his former workplace in west suburban Batavia.

Derri Enoch, Jr, 27, of DeKalb, faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly showed up to work Wednesday at Suncast Corporation at 701 N. Kirk Rd. and was told he was not allowed on the property, Batavia police said in a statement.

Enoch, who had previously worked there as a temporary employee, allegedly threatened to shoot the security guard, police said. It was unclear when he was fired.

Officers were called about 6:20 a.m. and arrested Enoch, police said. He did not show a gun, and officers were not able to locate one.

He was released from custody Wednesday on his own recognizance, and is due in court again Jan 20, a Batavia police spokesperson said.

Reached by phone Wednesday, a representative of Suncast Corporation hung up on a reporter seeking comment.