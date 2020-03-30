Firefighter hurt battling 2-alarm blaze in Little Village

A Chicago firefighter was injured in an extra-alarm fire that damaged three buildings Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The blaze broke out about 2:16 a.m. at a two-flat residential building in the 2500 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials. It spread to two adjacent buildings.

The two-alarm fire was put out shortly before 3:30 a.m., fire officials said.

One firefighter was hit in the shoulder by part of a chimney and taken to a hospital in good condition with a minor injury, authorities said.

Ten residents were displaced as a result of the fire and the state human services department was called to assist them with housing, according to police and fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.