YouTube removes channel sharing explicit content of R. Kelly survivor

Reshona Landfair, the woman who recently came forward in a new book revealing her experiences as a victim in the criminal case against R. Kelly, was the subject of disturbing content circulating on YouTube.

What we know:

Fox Chicago received a tip that explicit material involving a minor—depicting Landfair during the time of the crimes—was being distributed on the platform. After reviewing the information, the outlet contacted YouTube for clarification.

Within 24 hours, YouTube confirmed the offending channel had been terminated for violating its child safety policies. The platform also stated that the user responsible is permanently banned and prohibited from creating or operating any future channels.

A YouTube spokesperson said:

"We terminated the channel for violating our Child Safety policy. Once a YouTube channel is terminated, the user is prohibited from using, possessing, or creating any other YouTube channels. More details are available in our Help Center."

This swift action underscores the ongoing responsibility of platforms to protect survivors of abuse and prevent the circulation of exploitative content.