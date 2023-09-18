Firefighter injured while battling blaze in Chatham

A Chicago firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze Monday morning at a home in the Chatham neighborhood.

Crews were called to the fire around 11 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at 8220 S. Maryland Avenue, according to CFD officials. A firefighter at the scene was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with "elevated vitals," officials said. They were listed in fair condition.

The blaze was struck out around 12:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or how the firefighter was injured.

There were no other reported injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.