Firefighter injured while battling blaze in Chatham
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze Monday morning at a home in the Chatham neighborhood.
Crews were called to the fire around 11 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at 8220 S. Maryland Avenue, according to CFD officials. A firefighter at the scene was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with "elevated vitals," officials said. They were listed in fair condition.
The blaze was struck out around 12:30 p.m.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or how the firefighter was injured.
There were no other reported injuries.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.