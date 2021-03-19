Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter OK after partially falling through floor of burning West Englewood home

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
West Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

A firefighter almost fell completely through a floor during a blaze March 18, 2021, in the 2000 block of West 68th Street. | Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter saved himself from falling through the floor of a burning house Thursday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The firefighter grabbed onto something as he fell in and immediately returned to fighting the fire, according to a statement from the Chicago Fire Department.

He was "OK and back on the pipe", the department said on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The incident happened while crews responded to a blaze Thursday evening in the 2000 block of West 68th Street.

A CFD spokesman was not immediately available for comment.