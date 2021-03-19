Firefighter OK after partially falling through floor of burning West Englewood home

article

A Chicago firefighter saved himself from falling through the floor of a burning house Thursday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The firefighter grabbed onto something as he fell in and immediately returned to fighting the fire, according to a statement from the Chicago Fire Department.

He was "OK and back on the pipe", the department said on Twitter.

The incident happened while crews responded to a blaze Thursday evening in the 2000 block of West 68th Street.

A CFD spokesman was not immediately available for comment.