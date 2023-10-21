Firefighters battle blaze at Cook County hookah lounge

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews battle fire at hookah lounge in Orland Park.

Suburban crews responded to a structure fire at a hookah lounge in Orland Park Saturday morning, according to reports.

Orland Park and Palos Heights firefighters were dispatched to Al-Hayba Hookah Lounge, located at 13500 S Harlem Ave and formerly known as the Ale House just after 5 a.m.

The fire was under control in about 20–30 minutes, according to officials.

There were no victims inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.