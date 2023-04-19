Firefighters battle blaze at Woodridge senior living facility

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Woodridge senior living facility fire

A senior living facility in Woodridge caught fire Tuesday night.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded to 3333 75th Street around 9:15 p.m. for reports of an activated fire alarm.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival. Four engines, two trucks and two medic units were called to the structure fire to assist.

The fire was contained to one room after the built-in fire sprinklers went off.

Residents were temporarily relocated to unaffected areas of the building due to smokey conditions.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Fire officials say the blaze was under control within 15 minutes, but crews remained on scene until 10:30 p.m. evaluating the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.