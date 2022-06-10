Several displaced after Wrigleyville apartment fire

Five adults and one child were displaced Friday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building a block from Wrigley Field Friday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire began around 7:20 a.m. on a rear porch of a building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield Avenue, CFD Deputy Chief Brian Johnson said.

Video from SkyFOX showed firefighters extinguishing flames on the roof of the Wrigleyville building.

A fire was extinguished Friday at the building in the 3500 block of North Sheffield. (Chicago Fire Department)

Johnson said the fire had been extinguished, but firefighters were still "chasing hotspots."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 FOR MORE CONTENT

No injuries were reported and the circumstances around the fire are still unknown at this time.

We will provide more updates as they become available.