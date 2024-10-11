Massive fire engulfs West Side commercial building, no injuries reported: CFD

article

A massive fire in a commercial building on the city's West Side drew a heavy response from Chicago firefighters Friday night.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at West Ogden Avenue & South Pulaski Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but fire officials used four water streams to extinguish the flames. The fire is reportedly under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.