Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Near West Side parking garage

A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a truss-roof parking garage in University Village on the Near West Side.

Crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. at a single-story parking garage of a condo building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Larry Langford / Chicago Fire Department)

The blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm fire for extra equipment and manpower about 30 minutes later, Langford said.

No injuries have been reported, but multiple cars were burned as a result of the fire, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.