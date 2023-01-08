Firefighters rescue 2 dogs from house fire in Chicago suburbs

Streamwood firefighters rescued two dogs trapped inside a house during a fire in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago early Sunday.

The Streamwood Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road around 1:50 a.m.

The garage was attached to a two-story home. First responders reported heavy fire coming from the garage upon arrival.

Fire officials say the occupants of the home had already got out when they arrived, but two dogs were stuck inside.

Firefighters found and rescued both dogs whoa appeared unharmed and put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries, but damage to the building was significant. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and fire investigators were on scene around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.