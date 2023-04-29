Firefighters work to extract woman trapped inside Kia after crash in Buffalo Grove

article

A woman crashed a Kia Rio into a light pole in Buffalo Grove on Saturday morning, and it took firefighters some effort to get her out.

Buffalo Grove said the crash happened on Lake Cook Road and Raupp Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

A photo provided by Buffalo Grove officials shows the car completely destroyed and unrecognizable.

Firefighters worked for ten minutes to get the driver out of the 2012 Kia Rio.

She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.