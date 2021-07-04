Fireworks unintentionally explode on Ocean City beach before planned celebration

An Independence Day celebration didn't go as planned Sunday after a batch of fireworks unintentionally exploded on a beach in Ocean City, Maryland.

The incident happened hours before the planned celebration.

The Ocean City Fire Department said employees of a fireworks company received minor injuries after the "unintentional discharge" of fireworks.

The employees refused transport to the hospital, the department said. There were no reported injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk.

All firework shows were canceled in Ocean City "out of an abundance of caution," officials said. The cause of the explosion remained under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.