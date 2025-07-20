First boat crosses finish line in 2025 Race to Mackinac

The Brief Whitehawk, a 104-foot ketch owned by Peter Thornton, was the first to finish the 2025 Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac on Sunday, with an unofficial time of 1 day, 20 hours, and 31 minutes. Final placement is pending due to handicap ratings used to level the competition among the 41 boats in the Cruising Division. Thornton, a veteran of at least 40 races, highlighted favorable weather and shared the experience with his grandson, who participated for the first time.



The first boat finished the 2025 Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac on Sunday at 11:51 a.m.

What we know:

Whitehawk, a 104-foot ketch owned by Peter Thornton, was the first boat the cross the finish line, with an elapsed time of 1 day, 20 hours, 31 minutes.

It's unclear where the boat will place in the 41-boat Cruising Division. The boats are assigned a handicap rating, which corrects their finish time to ensure a fair race among boats of various speeds and sizes.

One Friday, Thornton said they lucked out with the weather.

"On the radar we saw the rain moving toward us to the north and south of us, but we lucked out into a great weather window with the clear skies and more importantly, good breeze," he said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Whitehawk (Race to Mackinac)

Thornton estimated he has done at least 40 Mackinac races. His advice to first timers is to enjoy.

"Enjoy it. Every one of these is different and has its special moments," said Thornton. "One of my grandsons was on board for his first race this year and couldn’t get over the incredible starry sky, and watching all the crew work that goes into making our boat go fast."

As of 7 p.m., only the second boat Cynthia Lyn, also in the Cruising Division, has crossed the finish line.

What's next:

Follow along as the boats finish the race by checking out the live race tracking here.