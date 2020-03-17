First coronavirus death confirmed in Illinois, governor announces

Governor JB Pritzker has announced the first coronavirus death in Illinois.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon at a press conference with state officials. Pritzker said it was a Chicago woman in her 60s who had contact with a known positive case.

Officials also announced the new state total for COVID-19 cases has climbed to 160 in 15 Illinois counties. Cases have occured in ages 9 to 91.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that we've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois," Governor Pritzker said in a statement. "All of Illinois stands with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are going to be moments during the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear – this is one of those moments, but we will get through this together.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced this past weekend the first resident at a nursing home in suburban Willowbrook tested positive for COVID-19. Following aggressive testing at the facility, IDPH has now confirmed an additional 21 cases at the facility, 17 residents and four staff.

“In addition to the death we are sad to report today, we are also reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Residents in nursing homes are our most vulnerable population and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We may see cases in other long-term care facilities, which is why it is so important that we all do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to resident.”

Updated guidance for nursing homes:

-Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life residents

-Restrict all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (e.g., barbers)

-Cancel all group activities and communal dining

-Implement active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms

Meanwhile, Chicago’s health commissioner said Tuesday that “I suspect we are going to see a lot more cases in the days to come, because we are seeing a lot more testing,” said Dr. Allison Arwady. “That is a good thing.”

