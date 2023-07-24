First female athlete to file lawsuit against Northwestern University amid hazing allegations

An anonymous volleyball player becomes the first woman to sue Northwestern University amid hazing allegations.

The university is facing multiple lawsuits in a hazing scandal and is accused of allowing racial and sexual abuse within the football program.

On Monday, a complaint was filed on behalf of ‘Jane Doe 1,' who alleges that Northwestern's volleyball program also has had long-standing issues involving hazing, harassment, bullying and retaliation.

"This is the first lawsuit against Northwestern University on behalf of a female athlete. Jane Doe’s complaint outlines the institutional failures at Northwestern beyond the volleyball and football programs, shedding light on a corrupt Athletic Department," Attorney Parker Stinar said. "Northwestern enabled, tolerated, and as shared in Jane Doe’s complaint, encouraged a culture of hazing. We hope Jane Doe’s bravery and story encourages other female athletes to come forward and share their stories and help hold Northwestern accountable."

Also on Monday, Attorney Benjamin Crump and others called out Northwestern University during a news conference demanding that it be held responsible for the allegations.

The university continues to investigate and has fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has denied the allegations.