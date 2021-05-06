First grade parents shocked after teacher read transgender book to students: report

Parents of first graders at a Washington state school had their concerns ignored by the local school board and administration after a teacher read a book on transgender issues to the class, according to a report.

I Am Jazz — a children’s book illustrating the transition of a two-year-old biological boy into a girl — was read to the first grade students of the Bellingham School District, sparking concerns from parents.

However, both the school’s administration and school board — whose president, Jennifer Mason, runs a sex toy shop in town open to "all-ages" that only sells to those 16 and up — ignored the concerns of parents and refused to take action, according to Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a conservative organization.

An anonymous parent at the school emailed first-grade teacher asking if she had read the book to her class.

"Yes, I did read this book," the teacher replied. "As a district we are working hard to support all members of our school community and promote inclusion through understanding and compassion."

YAF posted a copy of the emails online.

"Woke" curriculums in schools have come under scrutiny by parents recently. Harvey Goldman, a parent that formerly lived in New York City, was so fed up by the race-based curriculum in his daughter’s school that he pulled her out and moved to Florida.

"Little children don’t need to feel bad about the color of their skin," Goldman said on Fox and Friends last month. "That’s what they’re teaching them, to feel bad about who they are."

Neither Baker nor Mason responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

