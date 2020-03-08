First Lady to critics of tennis post: 'Take time and contribute something positive'

First Lady Melania Trump struck back at critics who questioned her social media post about the White House tennis court.

On Thursday, Mrs. Trump posted photos of the construction work being done and wrote, "I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication."

Many commenters said it was inappropriate for her to be posting about a private tennis court when the country was facing a growing coronavirus health crisis.

But on Saturday, Mrs. Trump wrote: "I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest"