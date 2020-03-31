First Look: McCormick Place being transformed into makeshift hospital

We received an inside peek Tuesday night at the massive effort to turn a quiet convention center into a busy hospital.

This is occurring as the state puts out a unique help wanted sign that had phones buzzing statewide.

A cavernous McCormick Place is being transformed as National Guard members unpack boxes, organize supplies and set up beds, quickly turning the country's largest convention center into a makeshift hospital.

“We are diligently working to transform McCormick Place into an alternate care site with the goal of 3,000 beds in order to relieve the strain on our hospital resources,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

It's a quick and coordinated effort involving FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers, the National Guard, plus the city and the state.

The goal is to have 3,000 beds in three different areas by the end of April.

All waiting for an expected surge in coronavirus cases that could stretch local medical resources to the limits.

The effort to staff McCormick Place took on new urgency. Perhaps you got the alert on your phone as the state sent out a mass text alert asking for medical professionals to sign up to help in this fight.

“Think about McCormick Place with about 3,000 potential patients, we need health care workers and need to add to our workforce in any way and every way we can,” said Gov. Pritzker.

First, these soldiers keep working nonstop trying to have the first 500 beds ready by the end of the week.

