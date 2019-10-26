Five robberies reported in Park Manor

Chicago police are warning residents of five robberies reported this month in Park Manor on the South Side.

In each incident, between one and two robbers approached the victims on the street or sidewalk, took out a handgun and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

These robberies happened:

About 7:05 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 400 block of East 71st Street;

about 11:55 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 300 block of East 71st Street;

about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue; and

about 3 a.m. Oct 21. in the 300 block of East 71st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.