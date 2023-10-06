Fleeing motorist collides with Illinois State Police squad car on I-94

An Illinois State Police squad car was struck by a motorist who was fleeing a traffic stop Thursday night on Interstate 94 in Cook County.

Around 10 p.m., police say a state trooper was attempting to make a traffic stop on a stolen black Dodge Charger when the motorist recklessly fled onto the right shoulder of southbound I-94 at King Drive and struck the back of a different ISP squad car that was conducting a traffic stop.

The squad car that was struck was stationary with its emergency lights activated, police said.

Because of the impact, the Charger overturned and three people inside exited and fled on foot. Nobody is in custody.

Illinois State Police Scotts Law Crash

The officer inside the squad car that was struck refused medical attention.

Police say that so far this year, ISP has had 16 crashes related to Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when an emergency vehicle has its hazard lights activated. In 2022, ISP had 23 Scott's Law-related crashes.