Flooding disrupts traffic, Ford plant operations on Chicago's South Side

Flooding on Chicago’s South Side caused significant disruptions Tuesday evening as drivers navigated through standing water and large puddles in an attempt to reach their destinations safely.

Around 5:30 p.m., South Torrence Avenue experienced substantial flooding, with large sections of the street underwater.

FOX 32 captured the scene outside Chicago’s Ford Assembly plant near 128th Street, where there were reports of workers being evacuated due to flooding near an assembly dock. Ford officials stated that work was briefly paused during this time.

The area is prone to flooding after heavy rainfall, according to workers who noted that nearby bridges and viaducts are often overwhelmed during continuous rain.