Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
14
Flood Advisory
until WED 7:15 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Watch
from WED 3:34 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from FRI 5:30 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Jasper County, Porter County
River Flood Watch
from WED 12:40 PM CDT until SAT 8:20 AM CDT, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Jasper County, Newton County
Beach Hazard Statement
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from THU 3:10 PM CDT until SUN 8:43 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 2:13 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County, Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, Kankakee County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County

Flooding disrupts traffic, Ford plant operations on Chicago's South Side

By
Published  July 9, 2024 9:29pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Heavy rains flood Chicagos South Side

The Chicago area was drenched on Tuesday, with some parts receiving four inches of rain.

CHICAGO - Flooding on Chicago’s South Side caused significant disruptions Tuesday evening as drivers navigated through standing water and large puddles in an attempt to reach their destinations safely.

Around 5:30 p.m., South Torrence Avenue experienced substantial flooding, with large sections of the street underwater.

FOX 32 captured the scene outside Chicago’s Ford Assembly plant near 128th Street, where there were reports of workers being evacuated due to flooding near an assembly dock. Ford officials stated that work was briefly paused during this time.

The area is prone to flooding after heavy rainfall, according to workers who noted that nearby bridges and viaducts are often overwhelmed during continuous rain.