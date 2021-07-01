Florida condo collapse: Biden to meet with families as search paused

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday will visit with rescue crews and families of victims of the Florida condo collapse as search efforts were halted due to concerns about the stability of the section still standing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference that the halt happened early Thursday morning. Search crews going through the rubble found the remains of six people on Wednesday, including those of two children, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.

The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

Upon arriving to Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach, the Bidens plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams, who have been combing through the mound of concrete and twisted steel around the clock. They also plan to meet with the families of victims.

Their visit comes a week after a wind of the 12-story Champlain Towers South came down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said he hopes Biden’s visit could serve as a morale booster for the entire community.

"We’ve had several challenges from weather, sorrow, pain. And I think that the president coming will bring some unity here for our community, support, like our governor, our mayor, all of us together," Ramirez said.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House on July 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president and first lady also want to make sure that state and local officials have the resources and support they need under an emergency declaration approved by Biden for Miami-Dade. She emphasized Wednesday that the White House is being careful to coordinate with officials on the ground to ensure that Biden’s visit doesn’t do anything to "pull away" from the ongoing search and rescue effort.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said he hopes to emphasize to Biden that there is a need for mental health resources to treat rescue workers for post-traumatic stress disorder.

"These guys are so blindly focused on the mission of saving lives, and unfortunately they see things they can’t unsee," Patronis said.

"We want to make sure that when they ultimately do go home, that we’re giving them the strength … to be able to get back to work without fear of nightmares and challenges."

Since the tragedy, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and Levine Cava, a Democrat, have sparred in the past over the best response to the coronavirus pandemic — but have projected a united and cooperative front as they respond to the collapsed condo tower crisis.

DeSantis has also spoken appreciatively of the aid coming from Washington, even commending the Biden administration for "stepping up to the plate."

"We really appreciate having the support of the president," DeSantis said at a Friday news conference.

Among the remains found Wednesday were those of a mother and her two daughters, ages 4 and 10, a loss that Cava called "too great to bear."

Search and rescue teams look for possible survivors and remains in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade police identified the children found Wednesday as 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara, and their mother as 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez. The remains of their father, Marcus Guara, 52, were pulled from the rubble Saturday and identified Monday.

The search and rescue teams, described as among the best and most experienced in the world, had continued the slow work of sifting through the pile for days. The pancake collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.

The tower has a mix of seasonal and year-round residents, and while the building keeps a log of guests, it does not keep track of when owners are in residence, local officials said. The missing are from several countries around the world, including Israel, Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The cause of the collapse of the Champlain, which was built in 1981, remains under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she will pursue a grand jury investigation to examine all factors and decisions that led to the collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.

