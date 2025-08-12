Boat captain faces federal charge in Florida parasailing crash that killed Schaumburg mom

The Brief A Schaumburg woman was killed and two children were injured in a 2022 parasailing crash in the Florida Keys. The boat captain, Daniel Couch, now faces a federal manslaughter indictment on top of a state charge. Prosecutors say Couch acted negligently when he cut the parasail line in high winds, leading the victims into a bridge.



A boat captain has been indicted on federal charges after a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys killed a Schaumburg woman and injured two children.

What we know:

Daniel Gavin Couch, 52, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Key West on a charge of seaman’s manslaughter in connection with the May 30, 2022, crash that killed 33-year-old Supraja Alaparthi. Her 10-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew were also hurt.

The three family members were parasailing near the Old Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, Florida, during a Memorial Day outing when they were suddenly caught in high winds. Prosecutors say Couch cut the parasail line during the severe conditions, causing the victims to be dragged across the water and slammed into the bridge.

Couch is accused of "misconduct, negligence, or inattention to his duties," according to federal prosecutors. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

At the time of the incident, a local charter fishing captain reportedly posted online that the wind conditions changed dramatically and quickly, saying, "I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad."

What they're saying:

Pedro Echarte, an attorney with The Haggard Law Firm, said in a statement that the federal indictment "comes as no surprise considering what transpired in May of 2022 on his boat."

Echarte said Couch and the company he worked for have "shown a complete lack of care for this grieving family," accusing them of ignoring court orders and failing to cooperate or take responsibility.

"Their disregard for the truth and for this family’s pain has been as shocking as the tragedy itself," Echarte added.

Srinivasro Alaparthi, Supraja’s husband, said the crash should serve as a warning to other families about the risks of tourist excursions.

"There needs to be strict regulations in place and those who disregard the safety of their guests should face serious consequences for their actions," he said in 2023. "As for my family, my son and nephew are getting better physically and are still working through the emotional trauma."

What's next:

A state charge of manslaughter against Couch remains pending, and a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Lawsuits related to the crash are also still pending.