Florida police department wants to test your drugs for coronavirus

article

The Tavares Police Department is offering a sweet deal to drug users: turn in your narcotics so they can test it for the coronavirus.

"With the rising health concerns associated with the coronavirus we are offering free testing of your drugs. Being that a large amount of narcotics come from outside the US, we want you safe," the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with drugs can bring them by the police station and "we will test your batch within minutes!"

How thoughtful! Of course, you'll probably get arrested within minutes, too.

MORE NEWS:

Orlando woman quarantined for coronavirus a second time

Advertisement

Here's what to include in a coronavirus emergency kit

Trump urges calm even as US reports worrisome new coronavirus case