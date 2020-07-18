Florida reports more than 10,000 confirmed new cases of coronavirus Saturday

Florida reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday and 90 additional deaths.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 30,000 vials of remdesivir were being shipped to the state after hospitals complained of shortages. He says he worked with Vice President Mike Pence last week to expedite the shipments.

'FLORIDA IS WUHAN, CHINA': DOCTORS SOUND ALARM AS MIAMI INTENSIVE CARE UNITS REACH 118% OF CAPACITY

AS VIRUS SURGES, SOME EMERGENCY ROOMS ARE SWAMPED

MORE THAN 14 MILLION CASES, 600K DEATHS AROUND WORLD

DeSantis says the vials will be shipped directly to hospitals in the next 48 to 72 hours and should treat about 5,000 patients. He made the announcement at a St. Augustine hospital during a discussion with doctors.

Advertisement

The state reports Florida hospitals are treating more than 9,000 patients for coronavirus. Overall, there have been nearly 338,000 confirmed cases and 5,002 deaths.

Miami-Dade is threatening people with $100 fines if they don't wear masks.

