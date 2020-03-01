Expand / Collapse search

Florida town says ban on drinking on the beach has stopped rowdy spring break parties

Published 
Travel News
Associated Press
article

Spring Breakers celebrate St.Patricks Day on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can't drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties.  

The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits.  

Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says zero tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot-spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long.  

Whitman says enforcing the ban includes extra officers on the beach, some on all-terrain vehicles. Violators can be fined or even jailed.