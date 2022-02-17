Expand / Collapse search
Flossmoor elementary school teacher accused of sexually abusing student years ago

By
Published 
Flossmoor
FOX 32 Chicago

Flossmoor teacher under investigation for sexual abuse allegations

A teacher at a Flossmoor elementary school is on leave amid claims that he sexually abused a student more than a decade ago.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - A teacher at a Flossmoor elementary school is on leave amid claims that he sexually abused a student more than a decade ago.

That former student is now 17-years-old. The teen came forward last year to her therapist and that started the investigation with Flossmoor police.

The teacher works at Western Avenue Elementary School, located at 940 Western Avenue. He is currently on administrative leave. The attorney for the family says this abuse went on inside the school for several years.

"It was happening during the school day. It was happening on the school premises. And apparently nobody was there to watch all these little children and make sure they were all accounted for. And it went on for years," said the victim's attorney, Mark A. Brown.

"The most important thing for my client and I really applaud her for this, is she wants to make sure this doesn't happen to other innocent children. She kept this in secret, she lived in silence for many years, from third grade until she was 16-17 years old. And she wants to protect other innocent children," Brown added.

District 1-61 sent letters to parents about the investigation. It says it is also conducting its own investigation as well.