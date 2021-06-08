Food 4 Less looking to hire more than 100 workers in Chicago

On Tuesday, Food 4 Less announced they would be hosting a citywide hiring event this week.

The grocery store says their goal is to hire 130 associates to support retail operations.

The hiring event will take place Thursday, June 10.

Logistics Associate (Food 4 Less hiring event in Chicago)

"Food 4 Less is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, department lead, come for a job and stay for a career," Director of Human Resources Reshmar Short said in a statement.

Food 4 Less says they offer training and development, as well as a number of resources and benefits.

Wages & Benefits: Nationally, The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the last three years – which has raised the organization’s average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour – in 2021, the organization plans to invest an additional $350 million more that it expects will increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Food 4 Less tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,000 associates, with hourly associates making up 87% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development: Food 4 Less offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Food 4 Less continues to further support associates' safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, wellbeing, and sleep. Additionally, the organization is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated as well as providing associates and customers the chance to participate in the organization's $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway

Perks & Discounts: Food 4 Less provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

"We are truly driven to be the best employer in the Chicago area and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions," Short said.

Food 4 Less says their hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

To register for the hiring event, visit HERE.