Suburban Chicago man charged after deputies find suspected crack cocaine, more during search warrant
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A suburban Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities said they found suspected drugs and a gun during a search of his home last week.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff's Police executed a search warrant June 1 at a residence in the 1500 block of Diplomat Lane in south suburban Ford Heights.
The warrant was tied to an investigation into alleged crack cocaine sales occurring at the home, according to the sheriff's office.
During the search, investigators recovered about 97 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 19 suspected ecstasy tablets and a loaded firearm, authorities said.
Gamelle Patterson | CCSO
Deputies also arrested 46-year-old Gamelle Patterson, who they said lived at the home. He was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of ecstasy.
What's next:
Patterson appeared in court June 3, when a judge ordered him held in custody at the Cook County Jail, the sheriff's office said.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.