Forest Park grocer hosts shopping spree to support community as SNAP cuts loom

The Brief Living Fresh Market in Forest Park hosted a giveaway and 60-second shopping spree event, with help from State Rep. LaShawn Ford and House Speaker Chris Welch, to support the community amid threats to end SNAP food assistance. Store leaders said potential cuts to SNAP, which supports nearly 2 million Illinois residents, could devastate families and local grocers, putting jobs and inventory at risk. Lawmakers and residents encouraged supporting Living Fresh Market—the nation’s largest Black-owned supermarket—as shoppers donated and stocked up ahead of the holidays.



With threats to end food assistance programs, one Forest Park supermarket gave away carts full of food, and urged the public to shop locally.

What we know:

Grocery shopping took off at Living Fresh Market. Raffle winners won a 60-second shopping spree to fill their carts. With helpers like State Representative LaShawn Ford and Speaker of the House Chris Welch, the winners filled the cart with meat and provisions.

Michelle Matthews was the first raffle winner. She raced to the refrigerated section,

"When I took off, I thought about Thanksgiving. Meat," Matthews said.

The store hopes to create excitement, community and good will when it appears that SNAP benefits will be cut. The supplemental nutrition assistance program provides food assistance to nearly 2 million Illinoisians.

Because of the federal government shutdown, the funding could end Nov. 1.

Lawanda Anderson purchased grocery store gift cards to be distributed to needy families.

She said, "I know there are families who want to be able to have food for their children. I know that I can donate and I wanted to give to somebody because it’s getting ready to be Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving means you should give."

The threat to SNAP benefits hurts households and impacts stores, the number of jobs they can provide and their very existence.

Melody Winston, Chief Executive of Living Fresh Market said, "For SNAP to be in jeopardy, you know, a lot of times, that’s about a third of a grocer’s revenue. So it’s very impactful. That means jobs are at stake, and we can’t get the inventory we need."

Lawmakers urged neighbors to support Living Fresh Market, the nation’s largest black-owned supermarket, especially during the economic crisis.

With personal budgets tightening, shoppers are planning ahead.

Looking at her cart of free groceries, Matthews said, "This helps a ton. Meat is the most expensive thing to shop for the holidays…I have a deep freezer, a freezer, all of the things, we’ll be ok."