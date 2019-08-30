Former Army specialist sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

article

A former Army Specialist was sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl in west suburban Oak Brook.

A jury found Andrew Hui, 40, guilty of 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Hui sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly between April 2011 through June 2013 while staying at her family’s home, the state’s attorney’s office said. Her father called police after she told him what happened.

“For more than two years, Andrew Hui repeatedly sexually assaulted his young victim just to satisfy his own sick sexual desires,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “What is particularly disturbing in this case is that Mr. Hui was an Army specialist and as such was trusted by the victim’s family and looked up to and admired by his victim.”

Hui will have to serve at least 85 percent of his predatory sexual assault sentence and at least half of his aggravated criminal sexual abuse sentence before being eligible for parole, the state’s attorney’s office said.