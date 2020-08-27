Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA for boycotting playoff games

On Thursday, the NFL and the Player’s Association supported athletes as nine teams optted not to practice in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.

The Bears initially postponed the start of their practiceThursday morning and released a players statement by the afternoon. It reads in part:

“We are putting in plans to take action in our communities, and together we believe we can make a real difference. We need action not only today, but in the days to come.”

Former Bear’s tight end, Desmond Clark, says he supports the players.

“It is good that they are taking on a leadership role, because they have so much power and influence on a lot of people. So good for doing it. Now we have to go out and get actionable items to make change,” said Clark.

Clark spent seven years with the Bears alongside linebacker Brian Urlacher, who has different views on the protest.

He took to Instagram writing, “Brett Favre played the Monday Night Football game the day his dad died, threw four touchdowns in the first half and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife wanted on felony sexual assault warrant was shot by police.”

Urlacher also allegedly liked a photo that read, "Free Kyle Rittenhouse,” the 17-year-old set to be charged as an adult for shooting two protesters in Kenosha.

“I love Urlacher like a brother but I totally disagree with that when a guy is shot in the back seven times. He didn’t get shot once he got shot seven freaking times.”

President Trump responded to the protest at a briefing about Hurricane Laura.

“I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA,” the president said.

President Trump went on to say, "They've become like a political organization and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or the country.”

The NBA has agreed to finish out the season, but it’s unknown when all of the games will be made up.