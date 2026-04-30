Former Chicago police officer shot and killed in line of duty in Kentucky

The Brief A Kentucky deputy has died weeks after being shot in the line of duty. Rick Coyle was a former Chicago police officer who served 28 years before retiring. He was shot while responding to a call and will be honored with a line-of-duty funeral.



A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy and former Chicago police officer has died weeks after he was shot while responding to a call in western Kentucky.

What to know:

Deputy Rick Coyle of the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office died Thursday at his home, surrounded by family, from injuries he sustained in a line-of-duty shooting April 2, officials said.

Coyle, who served as a school resource officer at Crittenden County High School, had been airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after he was struck by gunfire while responding to a residence in Sturgis. Authorities said deputies and social services staff were attempting to serve emergency guardianship paperwork when a suspect opened fire.

Investigators said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Ronnie Phillips, who was fatally shot at the scene. A woman inside the home was safely removed, and no other injuries were reported.

Coyle had served with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for two years following a 28-year career with the Chicago Police Department.

Officials described Coyle as a dedicated public servant and said he will be laid to rest with full line-of-duty honors. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

What's next:

Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting, which remains ongoing.