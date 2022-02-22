Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:38 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Newton County
Dense Fog Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County

Former Chicago top cop wants Lightfoot to give deposition in sexual assault and harassment case

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Lori Lightfoot
Sun-Times Media Wire

Cop sues former police Supt. Eddie Johnson for sex assault, harassment

A Chicago police officer has filed a lawsuit accusing former Supt. Eddie Johnson with unwanted sexual advances, abuse and harassment.

CHICAGO - Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and the officer suing him for sexual harassment and assault want a federal judge to order Mayor Lori Lightfoot to sit for a deposition in the case.

That’s according to a joint court filing Monday from Johnson and officer Cynthia Donald. It says Donald plans to sit for a deposition in March, and Johnson plans to do so in April.

Meanwhile, their attorneys say, City Hall "continues to try to rewrite the facts and the law in order [to] escape the reality that [the mayor] has unique personal knowledge about contested facts."

City lawyers have said they’d rather have the pair’s lawyers submit written questions to Lightfoot. A status hearing in the case is set for Tuesday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Donald’s lawsuit alleges that while serving as Chicago’s top cop, Johnson "engaged in shockingly violent, abusive, and harassing conduct" toward Donald, including forced kissing, touching and oral and vaginal sex. It said much of the conduct occurred in his office at CPD headquarters, where Donald was assigned.

Johnson has denied the allegations.

Mayor Lightfoot terminates top cop: 'Mr. Johnson has misled the people of Chicago'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired the city’s retiring police superintendent Monday, citing "ethical lapses" that included telling lies about a recent incident in which Eddie Johnson was found asleep at the wheel of his car after having drinks.

Attorneys for Donald and Johnson wrote in their filing Monday that Lightfoot had a meeting with Johnson on Oct. 17, 2019, where they discussed his relationship with Donald. The attorneys wrote that Lightfoot told Johnson "to take swift, adverse and retaliatory employment action" against Donald.

The mayor allegedly called Donald a "b—-" and ordered Johnson during the meeting to send Donald to work in a different police district. Lightfoot allegedly told him, "I want that f—ing sh– done today. There will be no debate about it, no conversation. I want it done, and I want it done by the end of today."

City Hall lawyers have suggested the attempt to secure Lightfoot’s deposition is "more a pressure tactic than it is a genuine attempt to obtain relevant information." They’ve argued that written questions are more appropriate under the standard for seeking information from high-level government officials.

The mayor’s spokeswoman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.