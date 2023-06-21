Former CLC student charged after attacking two school employees, committing a hate

A former College of Lake County student was charged after attacking two school employees and committing a hate crime, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.

Jason D. May torn down a Pride flag hanging at a CLC employee's desk on June 15. As he tried to take the flag there was a struggle between him and the staff member. Another CLC employee tried to intervene, and May hit both of them.

CLC police were called. May was later arrested

May, who was a student at CLC at the time, has been held at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 cash bond since June 17. Prosecutors sought a bond of $150,000, but that request was denied.

Jason D. May (Lake County State's Attorney)

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one hate crime.

May’s next court date is scheduled for July 20.