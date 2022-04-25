Former Crestwood mayor to face sentencing in red-light camera bribery scheme

Another suburban mayor faces sentencing today for taking bribes in a red light camera scheme.

Mayor Lou Presta of Crestwood is the latest in a string of Chicago-area politicians accused of taking cash in exchange for putting up cameras.

Presta was first recorded making promises to red light camera executives, telling them there was a "new sheriff in town."

He was later caught in undercover FBI video taking an envelope authorities say contained a $5,000 bribe to get a second red-light camera in the village of Crestwood.

The executive was later fired. Presta was reelected in 2021 while under indictment. He agreed to a plea agreement, admitting to bribery, lying on his taxes and official misconduct.

Last week, Austin Berg with the Illinois Policy Institute reacted after the mayor of Oakbrook Terrace was indicted in a similar scheme.

"I think the question for Springfield needs to be how many more corruption indictments do we need surrounding red-light cameras to prove politicians can't use this tool responsibly," Berg said.

Presta, who is 71 years old, is due to be sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors are asking that he received a sentence of up to two and a half years. Presta's attorneys are asking for a light sentence or probation.

They said Presta is facing health issues, has accepted responsibility for his actions, and is very remorseful.